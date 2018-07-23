Again, Boko Haram ambushes, kill soldiers in Yobe,

Two weeks after attacking the troops’ location in Jilli, Yobe State, Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday staged an ambush for troops of the Nigerian Army in Babangida community in the Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, on Sunday, said the troops fought through the ambush, killing “scores of the terrorists.”

The army confirmed that the troops, who were from 233 Battalion, Operation Lafiya Dole, also suffered casualties who were rushed to an undisclosed military hospital.

The army spokesman, however, did not give the number of the injured or the deceased soldiers.

Our correspondent had reported last week Tuesday that the troops’ location in Jilli was attacked by the Boko Haram terrorists during which at least 20 soldiers were said to have died and about 20 others injured.

The latest attack in Jilli came a day after the Boko Haram terrorists also ambushed a military convoy in Bama, Borno State, where troops were reportedly displaced in the gunfire and several injured.

The rampaging terrorists are said to be from the Al-Barnawi faction of the Boko Haram, which is reportedly connected to the Islamic State of West African fighters.

Chukwu had said on Wednesday that the attack in Jilli was “very unfortunate” while insisting that no soldier was killed in the incident.

The attacks had forced the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and other top commanders to relocate to the North-East and review operational strategies to handle the situation.

Our correspondent learnt on Sunday that the troops in Yobe were ambushed again on Saturday by the terrorists and a gun battle led to the death of some terrorists.

The army said the troops during a fighting patrol encountered the Boko Haram terrorists who had been on “the rampage for food and logistics.”

It was gathered that the insurgents also attempted to loot the nearby Babangida market for food and other items during the battle with the troops.

The army spokesman said, “Troops of 233 Battalion neutralised scores of Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday along Sarawa Road in the Babangida LGA while countering an ambush staged by elements of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“The troops encountered the ambush during a fighting patrol to clear the terrorists who have been on the rampage for food and logistics. Unfortunately, while fighting through the ambush, the troops recorded some casualties.” – Punch.