Again, Buhari leaves Nigeria with six governors

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja today for Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative with the theme, ‘What’s next for global business?’

During the trip, which comes barely 48 hours after returning from Russia, the President will travel with ten political office holders, including four governors and three ministers.

The President will be accompanied by Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno State), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina State).

Also scheduled to be on the entourage are the Minister of State (Foreign Affairs), Zubairu Dada; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; and Minister of Communications, Ibrahim Pantami.

Others billed to be on the trip are the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar; and the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, said the event was organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund.

The programme, which holds from October 29 to 31, will focus on three key areas: Sustainable Future, Technology for Good and Advanced Society.