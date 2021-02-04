Again, DSS warns on plot to cause tribal, ethnic crisis

The Department of State Services(DSS),National Head- quarters in Abuja, has again alerted the nation over plans by some group of persons to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in some parts of the country.

However, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has challenged the country’s secret service to quit issuing periodic security alarms, but take action to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for security breaches such as terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and the killing of innocent citizens.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, in a statement yesterday cited its latest intelligence reports as showing desperate moves by some group of persons to subvert public order by resort- ing to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts that pitch citizens against one another.

Afunaya, in a statement issued in Abuja said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby reminds the public of its earlier warnings about plans by persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in parts of the country.

“Latest developments indicate desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order. In this regard, they have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts. The objective is to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords. For the umpteenth time, the service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law. However, the DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.”

Media aide to CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, in a statement queried the rationale for the series of alerts by the DSS urging that the agency should wake up to its statutory responsibility of bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to book.

“Whenever the DSS raises alarm over the security of the country, ordinarily, one should take them seriously because of the fact that their primary responsibility includes, but not limited to intelligence gathering. We recall that they raised similar alarm recently. But how many suspects were arrested, detained and arraigned? All the killings in the country have been happening without bringing those responsible to book. Are they not aware? People are being kidnapped on the highways and in their residences without any arrest. We wonder why?

Those who are shedding the innocent blood and those who are kid- napping for ransom are they spirits? This doesn’t speak well of us as a nation. Terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals are not invincible and until they are apprehended and successfully prosecuted, people will no longer have respect for those who are in charge of the security. The media should stand up and asked our government serious questions through front page comments and editorial. Things are becoming increasingly complicated daily. Criminals are operating as if our security agencies are on holidays. CAN has been calling for total overhauling of the security architecture, but that has fallen on a deaf ears. May God deliver us from those criminals who are now operating with impunity.” – The Sun.