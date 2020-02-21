Again, gunmen abduct four NSCDC personnel, others in Kogi

Barely 36 hours after 12 passengers were abducted in the Kogi East Senatorial District, gunmen have again kidnapped yet to be ascertained number of people on Itobe- Ajegu road.

Among those abducted were four officers of the state command of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps

The officers were on their way to Benue State to attend promotion examinations.

According to a source close to one of the victims, the four officers were travelling in an official vehicle when they were abducted around Ajegu Junction on the Itobe Anyigba highway.

￼

He added that the fifth person escaped while they were being marched into the bush.

He said the alleged abductors had established communication with families asking for N30m ransom.

Recall that 12 persons were abducted on the same spot on Sunday while six persons, including a law school student were on Sunday kidnapped on the Obajana-Kabba Road.

Meanwhile, the commandant of the state command, Mr Peter Samuel Maigeri, in a chat with journalists feigned ignorance of the abduction.

￼

However, the state police command Public Relations Officer, William Aya, who confirmed the incident said the exact number of victims was yet to be established, but four officials of the NSCDC were involved.

He said the command was on the trail of the kidnappers and expressed optimism that the culprits would be apprehended soon and victims freed.