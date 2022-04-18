Again, herdsmen attack farmers in Ondo community

April 18, 2022

Within the last month, there have been two incidents of herders/ farmers bloody clashes in the agrarian community of Ikakumo, in Ondo state, a border town with Kogi state.

Benjamin Babatunde, a 77year old farmer is the latest victim, who was badly matched by Fulani herdsmen in Ikakumo Akoko at the weekend.

It was learned that the victim was iconic a farm when the bandits approached him, demanding money, and the farmer said he had no money on one farm.

Sources said the next thing was that the herders allegedly brought out daggers and stabbed the farmer, thinking he was dead.

Only two weeks ago, a middle-aged man was also killed y the herdsmen.

The two cases were reported to the Police in Ikare.

Both Akoko Police Area Commander, ACP  Muri Agbola and, the Divisional Police Officer, Ikare confirmed the report, saying the station is on to unravel and arrest the culprits

