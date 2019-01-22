Again, Obasanjo fires Buhari: You’re too sick to run for re-election

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has again chided President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that he (Buhari) is sick in the body, mind and soul.

Speaking with BBC Yoruba on Monday, Obasanjo opined, “Buhari has health issues in his body, mind and soul. We should implore him to quit politics. He should go and rest. He has done his best.

“We should give someone else a chance. Some people usually ask me, if the person I support fails them.

“When people ask me that what if the next person is not suitable, I tell them that is the beauty of democracy.”

“If he fails, he will be replaced too”, he added

In his state of the nation address on Sunday, Obasanjo accused the president of taking the country back to the Sani Abacha era.