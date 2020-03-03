Again, Supreme Court adjourns Zamfara, Imo guber elections judgment reviews

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the applications seeking the review of its judgments overruling the outcome of last year’s governorship election in Imo State and the entire elections in Zamfara State.

The hearing of the separate applications was earlier stalled on February 18 and adjourned till March 2.

But the apex court adjourned hearing on the Imo State case till March 3 (today) and March 17 for Zamfara State’s.

Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Supreme Court to review its judgment sacking him as Imo State governor on January 14.

The apex court ruled that Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the rightful winner of the Imo State governorship election and declared him the winner.

A seven-man Supreme Court panel headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Monday adjourned on Ihedioha’s application following his lawyer’s request. Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) is the lawyer for the ex-House of Representatives Deputy Speaker.

Agabi requested an adjournment till today to enable him to respond to Uzodinma’s new application which he said was only served on him shortly before the court began sitting.

Counsel for Uzodinma and the APC, Damien Dodo (SAN), said his fresh filing was a response to Agabi’s document filed and served on Friday.

A separate five-man panel of the apex court headed by the CJN adjourned its hearing on the APC’s application seeking a review of its May 24, 2019 judgment on Zamfara elections when it was realised that the 141st to the 178th respondents to the application had yet to be served with the necessary processes and the hearing notice for Monday’s sitting.

The court had adjourned the case from February 18 till Monday on the same grounds.

The APC was represented by Chief Robert Clarke (SAN), while the first to the 140th respondents opposing the application were represented by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), represented by Taminu Inuwa (SAN), did not file any response to the application in respect of both the Zamfara and Imo cases.

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was present in court on Monday.