Again, Supreme Court adjourns Zamfara, Imo guber elections judgment reviews

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the applications seeking the review of its judgments overruling  the outcome of  last year’s  governorship election in Imo State and the entire  elections in Zamfara State.

The hearing of the separate applications was earlier stalled on February 18 and adjourned till March 2.

But the apex court  adjourned  hearing on the Imo State case till  March 3 (today)  and March 17 for  Zamfara State’s.

Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Supreme Court to review its judgment sacking him as  Imo State governor on January 14.

The apex court ruled that Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the rightful winner of the Imo State governorship  election and  declared him the winner.

A seven-man Supreme Court  panel headed  by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad,  on Monday  adjourned on Ihedioha’s application following his  lawyer’s request. Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) is the lawyer for the ex-House of Representatives Deputy Speaker.

Agabi requested an adjournment till today to enable him to respond to Uzodinma’s new application which he said was only served on him shortly before  the court began sitting.

Counsel for Uzodinma and the APC,  Damien Dodo (SAN), said his fresh filing was a response to Agabi’s document filed and served on Friday.

A separate five-man panel of the apex court headed by the CJN adjourned  its hearing on the APC’s application  seeking a review of  its  May 24, 2019 judgment  on Zamfara  elections  when it was realised that the 141st to the 178th respondents to the application had yet to be served with the necessary processes and the hearing notice for  Monday’s sitting.

The court had adjourned the case from February 18 till Monday on the same grounds.

The APC was represented by Chief Robert Clarke (SAN), while the first to the 140th respondents opposing the application were represented by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), represented by  Taminu Inuwa (SAN), did not file any response to the application in respect of both the Zamfara and Imo  cases.

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was present in court on Monday.

