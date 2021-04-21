Agitations for secession can’t intimidate Buhari, says Presidency

The Presidency has said those agitating for secession of Nigeria cannot intimidate President Muhammadu Buhari by their unbecoming actions.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said this on Tuesday at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after attending an event organised by the APC Professional Forum.

According to Shehu, people said Buhari is not talking about the unity of this country, but said the president had made his position clear that this country is one and is united, and would continue to be united.

He said one thing about Buhari was that no one could intimidate or bully him in anyway by their actions.

Shehu stated that a lot of these people who are calling for secession are the problem of this country, saying he was happy that reasonable opinions, reasonable voices are now rising.

He added that Afenifere and the Ohanaeze Ndi’gbo had said they would never support secession of Nigeria.

“So, this thing about secession; they had used it in the past. You create secession and break up Nigeria and then, you intimidate the sitting leader and then he opens the booth and he brings money to settle people.

He said Buhari would never pay anyone, saying that it was clear that having ignored all of that, reasonable opinions are coming from those states and from those regions.