Agitations: Igboho, Asari-Dokubo can’t bring down Buhari’s govt – Presidency

The Presidency on Friday said nobody could bring down the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in the midst of agitations in the land.

Self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, Niger Delta militant, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo and Prof. Banji Akintoye are currently agitating for breakaway of the country.

But Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily said Buhari would ensure the unity of this country at all cost.

He assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is addressing multiple challenges that are facing the country, especially in dealing with security.

Garba said the government was making progress in agriculture, econom and anti-corruption.

According to him, it was sad for the country that opposition was exploiting some of these things.

He said it was quite unfortunate and assured that the president remained focused in preserving the security and unity of this country.

“We accept that dissent is allowed, this is a democracy and people have a right to tell truth to government but we must be careful in doing that.

“Nobody can bring down the government because this is a government elected democratically,” he said.

Shehu added that government in a democracy comes through periodic elections and that if “we have a government in office as we have, sponsored by political parties to win the elections, it is telling you that that confidence of the public is still there.”

He said people with strong ambitions should wait till four years as Buhari would not be a candidate at the 2023 election.

He added: “People should be free to say whatever because this country is under the best democratic government that we have had since the fourth republic.

“The President will not lock up people, there is no assassination by state actors under Buhari and so, therefore, people can say whatever they want to say. They will go home and sleep very soundly.”