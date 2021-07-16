Air Force set to receive first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday said that the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the United States of America on Wednesday en route to Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

He stated that the six aircraft would be leapfrogged through five countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and Algeria before arriving at their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of the month

He added that an official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force was already being planned at a later date in August this year

Gabkwet also explained that the Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.

The armed Super Tucanos are intended for use against terrorist groups, the Boko Haram and Islamic State militants, they have come off the production line in Jacksonville Florida, and they have been equipped and have undergone flight tests.