Air Peace evacuates 301 Chinese nationals from Nigeria ‌

A total of 301 Chinese nationals have been evacuated by Air Peace from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, China.

Air Peace disclosed this in a statement issued by the carrier’s spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, on Friday.

The airline said the evacuation took place on Thursday and it was arranged by the Chinese government.

It said the flight took off at about 10: 05pm Nigerian time and arrived China at about 1:15pm Nigerian time on Friday.

According to Olisa, Air Peace had earlier evacuated Israelis from Nigeria in March this year, adding to that the carrier had been contacted by other countries for evacuation operations.

“Air Peace on Thursday, May 28, operated its second flight to China as we evacuated 301 Chinese nationals back to their country,” he said.

The Air Peace spokesperson said the carrier deployed its Boeing 777 aircraft with registration number 5N-BWI for the evacuation exercise.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria confirmed the development, as it noted that the flight, P47807, pushed back from the Echo Terminal of the MMIA at 9:40pm with 325 souls onboard.