Aisha Buhari breaks silence, laments incessant abduction of women

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, broke her long silence as she sent goodwill message to Nigerian women on the International Women’s Day.

Outspoken Mrs Buhari had gone off the radar around September 2020 shortly after the wedding of her daughter, Hanan.

An online newspaper, SaharaReporters, had reported that she relocated to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, citing security issues.

But shortly after, one of her aides, Kabiru Dodo, said Mrs Buhari was on a foreign medical trip.

No word was heard from her even when she turned 50-years-old on February 18.

But on Monday, she posted a goodwill message on her Twitter handle, @Aishambuhari.

The message which she signed personally was titled, ‘Message of the first Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2021.’

The President’s wife lamented the continued abduction of women and girls in Nigeria by bandits and terrorists.

She called on all stakeholders to continue to exert their different levels of influence and bring the abductions to an end.

The message read, “Today marks the 2021 edition of International Women’s Day. The day offers yet another opportunity for humanity to review and reflect progress made on issues of women and girls.

“This year’s theme; ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’ is a strong call to appreciate the efforts of women and girls in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has had a huge impact on women; disrupted education and careers, lost jobs, descent into poverty, and proliferation of domestic violence. Many have also died or suffered due to lack of access to basic information on the pandemic.

“It is therefore important, not just to continue spreading the message of the COVID-19 protocol, but to remember and support those who have been affected negatively by the pandemic in one way or another.

“Away from COVID-19, women and girls in Nigeria have continued to suffer abductions both in the hands of insurgents and bandits. As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the victims and their families.”