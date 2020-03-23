Aisha Buhari reacts to news of Atiku’s son testing positive for coronavirus

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has joined other Nigerians in responding to news that the son of former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for President, and ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet early Monday morning, shortly after the former Vice President sent out a tweet about his son’s diagnosis, the First Lady sent her prayers for his quick recovery.

Aisha M. Buhari ✔@aishambuhari Your Excellency, It’s with deep sense of concern that i extend my sincere prayers towards the quick recovery of your dear son. Allah renu en Amin. https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1241855367438651394 … Atiku Abubakar ✔@atiku My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA

Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update on COVID-19, has a reported 30 cases of the disease, with 3 new cases confirmed yesterday.

Both federal and state authorities have since taken measures in response to the apparent rapid rate of infection and spread of the virus, with large public gatherings being prohibited, schools being closed and public hygiene, health and social distancing precautions for the Nigerian public.

The Federal Government has also banned travel from a list of the world’s most affected countries, suspending visa issuance and scaling up health screenings at ports of entry.

Nigeria recorded its COVID-19 index case, an Italian ex-pat, a little under a month ago.