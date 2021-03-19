Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria after six months

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has finally returned to the country after being away for about six months.

It was learnt that Mrs Buhari returned to the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday evening.

Although her return has not been confirmed officially as of the time of filing this report, a Presidency official who did not want his name mentioned said, “Yes, madam is back.”

Outspoken Mrs Buhari had gone off the radar around September 2020 shortly after the wedding of her daughter, Hanan.

SaharaReporters had reported that she relocated to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, citing security issues.

But shortly after, one of her aides, Kabiru Dodo, said Mrs Buhari was on a foreign medical trip.

No word was heard from her even when she turned 50 years old on February 18.

But on March 8, she broke her long silence as she sent goodwill message to Nigerian women on the International Women’s Day.

She posted her goodwill message on her Twitter handle, @Aishambuhari.

The message which she signed personally was titled “Message of the first Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2021.”

The President’s wife lamented the continued abduction of women and girls in Nigeria by bandits and terrorists.

She called on all stakeholders to continue to exert their different levels of influence and bring the abductions to an end.