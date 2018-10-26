AITEO Cup Victory: Enugu govt thanks Rangers’ fans, Nigerians

Following the remarkable feat recorded by Rangers International Football Club of Enugu in the finals of the 2018 AITEO Cup competition on Wednesday, which saw the club staging one of the greatest comebacks to lift the trophy, the Enugu State Government has thanked all enthusiastic fans of Rangers across the country for their prayers, solidarity and support.

In a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Joseph Udedi, the state government, which dedicated the victory to God, noted that the appreciation became imperative in view of the fact that it had, prior to the historic feat, “appealed to all teeming fans of Rangers across the country to show solidarity and support to our darling club and pray for its victory at the tournament”.

“Consequently, the Enugu State Government wishes to thank you all for the prayers and tremendous support, which made it possible for the Flying Antelopes to stage one of the greatest comebacks to lift the trophy”, the statement added.

The state government also “appreciated officials and players of Rangers for their doggedness and team spirit”, which it said contributed to the club’s victory at the tournament, despite having conceded 3 goals earlier in the game.

It equally thanked the Nigerian Football Federation, competition’s sponsor, AITEO, and the Delta State Government for the successful hosting of the event, expressing delight that Enugu Rangers won the trophy under the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration after 35 years of the club’s last victory in the competition.

The statement recalled that it was also under the present administration that Rangers won the2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) cup after 32 years without a trophy, stressing that AITEO cup has reconfirmed that “Enugu State is truly in the hands of God”.

The state government therefore, reassured the people of Enugu State and indeed all teeming fans of Rangers that it will “remain committed to the noble ideals of the iconic football club as a national brand admired by many staunch supporters across Nigeria”.