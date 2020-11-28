Ajayi helps Al Ahly to win 9th CAF Champions League title

Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi has helped Al Ahly win their ninth CAF Champions League title after they edged arch rivals Zamalek 2-1 in the final of the competition.

It was the first time two sides from the same country were contesting in the final of Africa’s biggest club final in the history of African club football despite the game behind closed doors.

Ajayi who was handed a starting role had a hand in Al Ahly opening goal in the fifth minute.

Al Ahly were ahead after five minutes when Zamalek failed to defend a corner as Amr Al Sulaya headed the men in Al Ahly ahead.

Zamalek regrouped and took the game to Al Ahly dominating possession and creating scoring chances.

They finally got their reward in the 31st minute with Mahmoud Abdelrazek fondly called

‘Shikabala’ firing home a sensational goal to restore parity.

In the second half, Zamalek struck the post, and just when it seemed we were drifting towards extra time, Mohamed Magdy struck to fire Al Alhy ahead on the night and towards a historic ninth CAF Champions League win.