Akin Omotoso’s The Ghost and the House of Truth comes to Showmax

The award-winning movie The Ghost and the House of Truth is now streaming on Showmax.

Bola Ogun (BAFTA Breakthrough Brit winner Susan Wokoma from Enola Holmes) is a dedicated counsellor who facilitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and the victims of their crimes. But when her own daughter goes missing, her belief in forgiveness is tested.

The Ghost and the House of Truth is directed by Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award-winning director Akin Omotoso (Man on Ground, Tell Me Sweet Something), who also won the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Director for Vaya.

The crime drama also stars Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) Best Actress winner Kate Henshaw (Chief Daddy, 4th Republic) as Folashade, a police inspector in the Child Protection Unit, Fabian Adeoye Lojede (Jacob’s Cross, October 1), and AMAA Best Young Actor winner Kemi Lala Akindoju (Dazzling Mirage, Banana Island Ghost, Fifty), who also co-produced.

The movie was shot in Makoko, where the crew went to great lengths to get the approval and buy-in from the local community, some of which were hired as extras.

Speaking on what this movie means to her, Nigerian actress and executive producer Ego Boyo says: “I am on a quest to make movies that question established norms in Nigeria. I think we should be making all sorts of films telling authentic African stories.”

Earlier this year, The Ghost and the House of Truth won Best World Film at UrbanWorld in New York, having opened FilmAfrica in London and closed The Africa International Film Festival, where it won Best Director, Best Actress (Henshaw) and Best Nigerian Film.

“Now we’re coming to Showmax and we’re looking forward to even more people in Africa seeing it,” says Boyo.

The Ghost and the House of Truth joins the extensive Showmax Nollywood library of movies and series. More local content available for streaming on Showmax includes exclusive footage from the wildly popular Big Brother Naija season five, which was live streamed on the platform.

There’s also newly launched, relationship-themed show Shoot Your Shot, hosted by BBNaija season two runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola, and a host of telenovellas like Africa Magic’s Riona and Enakhe, as well as beloved comedies like My Flatmates and The Johnsons.

Stream The Ghost and the House of Truth on Showmax: https://www.showmax.com/eng/movie/1xtfy7jb-ghost-and-the-house-of-truth