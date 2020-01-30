Akpabio’s successor, Ekpeyong sworn in as Senator again

The newly re-elected senator representing Akwa Ibom North West, Christopher Ekpeyong, was sworn in on Thursday by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Ekpeyong won the rerun election ordered by the Court and conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission on January 25.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who contested the February 2019 National Assembly election as a sitting senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, had dragged Ekpeyong to court.

Ekpeyong’s victory was cut short by the Appeal Court which directed INEC to conduct a fresh poll.

But Ekpeyong won again in the January 25, 2020 re-run election for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District.

The lawmaker took the oath administered by the Deputy Clerk of the Senate, Musa Abdullahi at about 10:40 am after the adoption of the votes and proceedings for Wednesday, January 29, 2020.