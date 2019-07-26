Akwa Ibom Assembly suspends LG chairman over assault on artisan

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, on Thursday, ordered the suspension of Imoh Williams, the Chairman of the Abak Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly assaulting an artisan, Godwin Abraham, to pave the way for investigation of the incident.

It was gathered that the artisan was tortured by the chairman’s aide for demanding the settlement of a debt of N75,000 owed to him by the council.

The chairman has since denied the accusation of assault and has relieved his aide of his position.

The suspension announced during the assembly’s plenary came through a motion moved by the House Leader, Mr Udo Akpan, representing the Oruk Anam State Constituency, and was seconded by Mr Aniekan Uko, representing the Ibesikpo Asutan State Constituency.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had ordered a probe into the alleged assault on his Facebook page.

Following the governor’s directive, the assembly committed the case to its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the incident and make recommendations to the house within one month.

The house also called on the Nigeria Police to fast-track investigation into the criminal aspects of the matter.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the plenary, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Aniefiok Dennis, said the steps had been taken to redeem the image of the state and to ensure the protection of the citizens.

He cautioned public office holders to be mindful of their public conduct, as the seventh assembly would not tolerate any act of rascality on the part of public office holders.

The lawmaker, however, gave an assurance that due process would be followed and that Williams would be given the opportunity of fair hearing before major decisions would be taken on the matter.

Dennis said, “The seventh assembly owes every Akwa Ibom person, including the victim of that assault, some sense of protection. But we want to assure everyone, including the people of Abak, that the chairman and that he will be given the opportunity of fair hearing.

“We also want to sound a note of caution to other public office holders that we will not tolerate any act of assault on members of the public.”