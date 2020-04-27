Akwa Ibom discharges COVID-19 patients amid fanfare

Akwa Ibom State Government on Sunday discharged three coronavirus patients in the state amid fanfare.

A celebratory video released by the state government via Twitter showed the recovered patients dancing out of the Ibom Specialist Hospital, Itam, as musical notes were supplied by a band of trumpeters and drummers while state officials cheered them on.

Two of the three discharged patients, Otobong Asuquo and Emembong Udofa also made brief comments in the 140-second length video.

In a statement, the state government said the trio were released on Sunday after testing negative twice for the lethal infection.

It added that the newly discharged patients brought the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the state to six.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong, said the state was working on testing centres and they would be ready soon.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Sunday night, 12 of 1273 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country were reported in Akwa Ibom State.

The state has also recorded one COVID-19 death.

See the video here;