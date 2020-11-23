Akwa Ibom govt lifts curfew

Akwa Ibom State government Sunday announced its decision to lift the 10p.m till 6a.m curfew imposed in the state as a result of security challenges in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo.

Ememobong explained that the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel directed the discontinuation of the curfew following the return of normalcy and wide consultation with the security architecture in the state.

His words, “Following the return of normalcy and wide consultation with the security architecture of the State, His Excellency the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has directed the discontinuation of the curfew which was imposed due to some security challenges that occurred in our state.

“This discontinuation directive takes effect immediately and therefore repeals the earlier directive imposing the curfew.

“The Governor appreciates the citizens for their understanding and cooperation and commends the gallantry and dedication displayed by our security agencies, throughout the period of the curfew.

“Despite the discontinuation order, security agencies are still maintaining high level alert and are prepared to decisively deal with any attempt at the disruption of peace and subversion of law and order, especially as the yuletide approaches”