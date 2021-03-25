All invited players in camp for Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers

The 24 players invited for the 2022 AFCON qualifiers are now in camp following the arrival of Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho at the Super Eagles camp, ahead of their games against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

The 24-year-old striker arrived at the Super Eagles camp on Wednesday morning, the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle revealed.

Iheanacho arrived late due to a mix-up in his flight itinerary. He was said to have misplaced his international passport and was just issued a new one.

Gernot Rohr’s men will travel to Cotonou on Friday for their matchday five clash against Benin in Porto Novo on Saturday.

Full list of Super Eagles 24-man squad;

Ahmed Musa, Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Samuel Ajayi, Heney Onyekuru, Oghenekaro Etebor, Adeleke, Chidozie Awaziem, Shehu Abdullahi, Emmanuel Iwuala, Noble, Alex Iwobi, Folarin Balogun, Joe Aribo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Maduka Okoye, Jamilu Collins, Paul Onuachu, Francis Uzoho, Sanusi Ibrahim, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho