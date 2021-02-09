Alleged Kaduna sex party: Police witnesses disagree on suspects, incident

Police witnesses on Monday told the Gabasawa Chief Magistrate Court on Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kaduna, that there was no sex party on December 27, 2020 at the Asher Restaurant and Lounge.

This was during cross-examination at the resumed hearing of the case involving the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State, Abraham Alberah, and four others, for allegedly organising an aborted sex party in state.

The state government had arraigned the PDP’s spokesman and four others to court for an alleged attempted adultery and organising a nude party in breach of the COVID-19 protocol.

Alberah is the husband of Aisha Yakubu, the owner of Asher Lounge, venue of the botched sex party, which was demolished by the Kaduna State Urban and Planning Development Authority on December 31, 2020.

The state government had stated that it demolished the building for planning to host a nude party, but later made a U-turn, stating that the main reason for the demolition was that the building had no approval.

However, there was a twist at the resumed hearing of the case on Monday as the police witnesses gave conflicting evidences before the court.

Two of the witnesses, ASP Alfa Yahaya and Corporal Ibrahim Adamu, were presented by the police prosecutor, ASP Shola Olodowa before the court.

While Yahaya under cross-examination told the court that he led an operation to arrest five suspects at the sex party venue with two Hilux vans with eight armed personnel of the Operation Yaki security outfit, the other police witness, Adamu, said to be part of the outfit, claimed they visited the restaurant with three Hilux patrol vehicles, armed with 15 personnel.

Yahaya said, “When we got there (venue), we saw crowd of people more than 50 not observing social distancing; not wearing face masks; no provision for hand sanitisers with many of them half naked; drinking and playing loud music; they jumped the fence when they sighted the presence of police. We arrested the organiser and the two DJs and took them to our station.

“I can identify three of the defendants but they were not half naked. We did not see any sex party on that day (27th December 2020) and those who jumped through the fence were those not observing social distancing.”

On his part, Adamu said he was called that there was going to be a special operation by the officer in charge who chatted with the Divisional Police Officer, who sent him a flyer of the said sex party on Whatsapp.

He further confessed that Asher Restaurant had nothing to do with the flyer, saying that “I saw the 2nd respondent, Abraham Alberah there but properly dressed in caftan.”

The Chief Magistrate, Benjamin Hassan, however, adjourned till February 22, 2021 for further hearing of the case while the suspects were still on bail. – Punch.