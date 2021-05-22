Alleged N10bn fraud: PDP state chairmen berate EFCC, back Secondus

The Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairmen have berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for trying to usurp the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by inviting party leaders over internal party finances.

The forum in a statement titled, “EFCC: The Position of PDP State Chairmen,” signed by its Public Relations Officer, Francis Orogu, in Abuja, on Friday, said, it was the duty of INEC, not the EFCC, to monitor political party funds.

The state chairmen were responding to the invitation of some members of the PDP NWC by the EFCC based on a petition by a party member, Kassim Afegbua, who alleged that N10bn belonging to the party could not be accounted for.

Orogu who is also the Nasarawa State PDP Chairman, explained that members of the forum met and noted among other things, “That the monitoring of Political Parties funds is the legal and constitutional duty of INEC and not that of EFCC.

“That INEC has not raised any issue on the generation and management of the finances of the PDP as a Party.

“That EFCC has never, to our knowledge, questioned the management of finances of any Political Party in Nigeria.

“That the laws establishing both EFCC and INEC are very clear as to their respective functions.

“ That Nigeria is a Multi-Party Democracy and NOT a One Party Democracy.“

Members of the forum also observed that the EFCC and indeed all Government Agencies and Institutions, should not be involved in anything that would threathen the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

The chairmen insisted that agencies or institutions of government , should not tamper with the cherished rights of Nigerians to hold and share their views through identification with any legally and constitutionally recognized association .

The statement further read, “Forum therefore advises EFCC, to without delay, terminate this unholy voyage that can only lead the country to doom.

“The EFCC is further advised to restrict itself to its core mandate as provided for in its statutes.

“As 2023 draws near, the muzzling of opposition Parties by any group of power drunk individuals, who want to perpetuate themselves in office through undemocratic means will be stiffly resisted.

“Finally the Forum stands very firmly behind the National Leadership of our great Party, headed by our National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

“Our confidence in the NWC of the party remains solid and unshaken.”