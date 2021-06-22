Alleged sexual assault: Prosecutors ready Baba Ijesha for court Thursday

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka (Baba Ijesha) will appear before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, on Thursday, over allegations of sexual assault of a minor.

Baba Ijesha, who has been in custody since his arrest on April 22, is expected to stand trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

The matter is listed on the cause list of the Court for Thursday.

The actor was arraigned on June 16 in a Yaba Magistrates’ Court, on charges of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was, however, ordered to be remanded in custody by Magistrate P.E. Nwaka due to indications that the matter was before the High Court.

Magistrates Nwaka in that ruling said: “I have carefully considered the application of the counsel to the defendant, seeking bail for the defendant and the opposition by the counsel from the DPP.

“Since there are indications that the matter is before the high court and the defendant will appear before the court, no bail can be given.

“The defendant must be accorded full medical attention by the authorities pending his arraignment at the High Court.”