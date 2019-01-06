Amaechi allegedly caught on tape criticising Buhari, presidency reacts

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has been caught on tape criticising President Muhammadu Buhari, a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has alleged.

The less than 10 seconds audio clip Omokri, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, posted on his Twitter handle, echoes a voice which he attributed to Amaechi purportedly saying “Buhari neither reads nor listens to anyone.”

However, the voice is yet to be authenticated as Amaechi’s who is also the Director General of President Buhari’s Campaign Organisations.

In the said audio allegedly attributed to Amaechi, was a voice saying, “The President is not listening to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write anything you want. The President doesn’t care. Does he read?”

But who the speaker in the audio clip was talking with, in what context was the discussion, with whom, when and where the discussion took place could not be verified, and were also not clarified by Omokri in his post.

Omokri, who in his Twitter profile introduced himself as “Tormentor of Muhammadu Buhari,” had vowed to release the second and third parts of the audio recording, while he also dared Amaechi to deny the audio clip.

Omokri wrote, “We have more of the secretly recorded audios of Chibuike Amaechi, DG of the Muhammadu Buhari campaign, saying terrible things about Buhari’s government. I hear Amaechi wants to lie that he was referring to Goodluck Jonathan. Let him do that and I will release part two which clearly shows he referred to Buhari.”

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital, New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has reacted to a short audio in which Amaechi allegedly spoke ill about the President.

Ogunlesi took to his Twitter page, to claim that the recording is from 2014 and was in fact, directed towards Jonathan.

“Audio from 2014 or so. At the height of Amaechi’s fight with GEJ.

“In the (paraphrased) words of Victor AD – WETIN YOU GAIN #DubaiStrategy,” Ogunlesi wrote. –