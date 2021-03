Ambode, Daniel, 58 others in APC Contact/Strategy Committee

The National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), APC, Mai Mala Buni has approved the constitution of a high-powered 61-member Contact/Strategy Committee for the party, including former Lagos governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

This is part of ongoing efforts by the CECPC to rebuild and reposition our great party.

Former Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode is on the list, the first appointment he is getting since leaving office in May 2019.

Former Governor, Gbenga Daniel and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole were also named among the committee.

The committee has 12 current governors as members. Some of them are: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, Yahaya Bello, Aminu Masari, among others.

The high-powered committee, according to a statement issued by John James Akpanudoehede, National Secretary, CECPC, will be inaugurated by the CECPC National Chairman, on Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, by 2:00pm at the APC National Secretariat.

SEE FULL LIST OF COMMITTEE MEMBERS