Ambode pays thank-you-visit to Buhari, says ‘I’m wiser now’

Outgoing Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, said on Monday that he had grown wiser politically, having spent four years in office.

Ambode was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to pay what he called, ‘Thank you visit’ to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had visited Lagos last month to inaugurate some projects initiated by the Ambode administration.

Ambode had lost his re-election bid after he failed to win the primaries of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), last year.

Political forces in Lagos State were said to have opted for the eventual winner, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who went ahead to win the governorship election last March.

Responding to a question on lessons he learnt in office, Ambode stated, “You see, every politician learns every day.

“The fact remains that I came in as a technocrat, so I used to call myself a techno-politician. But I think I am wiser now.

“I am more of a politician than a technocrat.” – Punch.