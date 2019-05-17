Ambode Testimonial Match: African legends visit Ambode Friday

By Akeem Busari

There is excitement in the air as preparations for the testimonial international football match in honour of the outgoing Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, reaches fever pitch.

As part of the programme for the big football and entertainment event slated to hold Saturday, 18th, May, 2019, at the Agege stadium, Lagos, the African XI representatives will pay a courtesy visit to Governor Ambode on Friday 10am, at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Activities start on Saturday with entertainment by 10am.

A female football match between Lagos U15 and Kebbi U15 will hold between 12- 1pm, and with 30 mins entertainment interlude.

Between 1.30- 2.30pm, it will be the turn of Lagos U15 male team and Kebbi U15 team to lock horns.

According to the organisers, musical interlude will hold for 45 minutes, after which the main course of the day will be served with Africa XI and Naija legends doing battle between 3.15 – 4.15pm. And the event will the curtains by 5pm.

Meanwhile, more African legends are expected in the country this evening, including Yaya Toure, Finidi George, Kader Keita, Didier Zokora, Mamodu Sissoko, Julius Aghaowa and Tienne Siaka.