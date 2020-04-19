AMCON CEO condoles Buhari, says Abba Kyari was courageous, patriotic Nigerian

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru has written to condole President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, over the death of his friend and Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The Chief of Staff died in Lagos on Friday April 17, 2020 as a result of complications from the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which is ravaging countries of the world, including Nigeria.

Kuru, who was appointed AMCON boss by the President in 2015 shortly after President Buhari won election as Nigeria’s president for the first term in office told President Buhari to mourn the late Chief of Staff with pride because the deceased led a good life of service, which is worthy of emulation.

The letter, which the AMCON Chief Executive Officer personally signed and addressed to the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria reads in parts; “…With a deep sense of sorrow, I wish to, on behalf of the Management and Staff of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), express my sincere sympathy to you, the entire federal Executive Council and the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the passing on of your Chief of Staff, MallamAbba Kyari, which sad incident occurred in Lagos on Friday April 17, 2020.

Painful as the demise of this outstanding Nigeria is, from complications arising from the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we are however comforted by the excellent good life, dedication to developmental governance and selfless service of Mallam Abba Kyari, who was until death your loyal and trusted Chief of Staff. We are even saddened the most because Mallam Abba Kyari was on national assignment where he participated in several state functions to see how to improve the energy sector in the country among other official engagement, which unfortunately exposed him to the disease, which eventually led to his death.

“Mr. President, as you mourn the death of this trusted ally, we at AMCON want you to draw your comfort from the fact that Mallam Abba Kyari, a thorough bred lawyer, banker, journalist and administrator gave his best as a competent, dedicated and loyal aide to you in particular and to Nigeria as a nation. A highly patriotic Nigerian who is not shy and afraid to pursue any matter so far is in National Interest. Indeed, the country will miss him.”

“Having led such a remarkable life as an outstanding topmost aide of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under your enviable leadership, which is worthy of emulation, our prayer is that Almighty Allah will accord Mallam Kyari eternal rest and grant Mr. President, the family and nation as a whole the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of this illustrious Nigerian patriot,” Kuru stated in the condolence letter, which was sent to the Aso Rock Villa at the weekend.