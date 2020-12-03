Amotekun arrests suspected killers of Ondo first class monarch

The Ondo State Security Agency, Amotekun, yesterday announced that it has arrested the suspected killers of the Traditional Ruler of Ifon, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi, in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Adeusi was killed last Thursday by suspected kidnappers between Elegbeka and Ifon on Owo-Benin Highway, while returning from a meeting in Akure.

The Commander of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed the arrest of the suspects while briefing journalists at the Akure office of the security agency.

Adeleye said the identity of the suspects would not be made public because of ongoing investigation into the killing.

He said the suspects, were arrested by a combine team of security operatives that stormed Elegbaka forest after the killing of the monarch.

The commander also disclosed that four kidnap victims were rescued during the pursuit of Oba Adeusi’s killers.

Adeleye also debunked the insinuations that his men were not in the bush, adding that surveillance has been mounted at the farm of Mr. Olu Falae to prevent further attack on the farm by suspected herdsmen.

He explained that the “Operation Clean Up,” which was launched on Tuesday had led to the arrest of more than 20 suspects from various black spots in Akure and its environs.

Some of the suspects, according to him, were caught in the act of committing robbery, insisting that the operation was meant to take the war to the criminals in their various hide outs in the city or the forest.

He said: “In the past few weeks, Ondo State had witnessed increase in kidnappings, armed robbery and men of the Amotekun Corps went into action in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We observed a downward trend after banning motorcyclist (okada) at night so we had to change tactics. That was why we launched the Operation Clean Up, which is intense patrol across the nook and crannies of Akure and other parts of the state.”

Adeleye further explained that cows seized for destroying farm plots would not be released until their owners reached amicable agreement with the farmers whose crops were destroyed.