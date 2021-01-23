Amotekun begins recruitment in Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has approved recruitment into the state Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun Corps.

The approval was contained in a memo on Friday signed by the secretary of the corps, Lanre Amuda, on behalf of the commander, Adetunji Adeleye.

According to the memo, the categories of officers to be recruited include regular officers, intelligence corps and volunteers.

The memo read, “Interested and suitable applicants must be from 20 to 70 years while they must possess at least, first school leaving certificate.

“The applicants must also be medically and psychologically balanced with good character and good working knowledge of immediate locality.

“Submission of forms and screening of candidates will open from Wednesday, January 27 to Monday, February 8, 2021.”

The memo also stipulated that interested candidates have been directed to obtain the recruitment form from the agency’s website.