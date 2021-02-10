Amotekun combs forests as gunmen abduct seven Osun travellers

Gunmen have abducted seven passengers along Ilesha-Akure road, near Iwaraja junction, and demanded payment of ransom before releasing them.

The abduction, according to sources, occurred on Monday and the victims were said to have been moved to a forest in Iwaraja.

The identities of the victims were not clear as of the time of filing this report, although they were said to be members of a transport union.

But the Osun State Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress, Prince Deji Aladesawe, who confirmed the abduction said, “It is true that seven passengers were abducted on the road late Monday. But three of the victims were released today (Tuesday). Two women and a man were released. Their abductors also told the victims that they are Fulani bandits.

The Corps Commandant, Osun Amotekun Corps, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinbi (retd.), said his men in collaboration with other security agencies were working to rescue others in the custody of the abductors.

The Police Command in Osun on Tuesday, confirmed the alleged kidnapping of only three travellers.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed in a statement that the incident happened around 7 p.m. in Iwaraja town of Oriade Local Government Area of the state.

She said the police had, however, deployed men and officers to the forest where the kidnappers retreated after the abduction, in an attempt to rescue the victims.

She said the command, at the moment, was not aware if any contact had been established with families of the victims to demand ransom.

“Intensive manhunt is, however underway by the police, local hunters and vigilantes to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest the suspects,” Opalola said.