Amotekun lists requirements for recruits

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Operation Amotekun, has announced the commencement of its recruitment and the basic requirements needed to get on board.

Chief Adetunji Olu-Adeleye, Amotekun Corps Commandant in the state, who made this known on Tuesday in Akure, said the recruitment form is free.

Amotekun is a security outfit based in all the six South West states.

It is aimed at curbing insecurity in the region.

Olu-Adeleye advised interested indigenes between ages 18 and 70 years, with minimum qualification of primary school certificate, to apply for employment.

According to him, the deadline for the form to be downloaded via www.ondoamotekun.org.ng is June 19.