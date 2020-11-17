Anambra, Enugu, Lagos students emerge best in common entrance exam as NECO releases results

Three students from Anambra, Enugu and Lagos states got the highest scores in the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) results released yesterday by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

They are: Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio from Anambra State (199), Onwuamanam Udochukwu from Enugu State (198) and Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun from Lagos State (197).

Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, while presenting the results to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu in Abuja, said the council has fixed the national cut off marks at 142.

The registrar said a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed, scoring a minimum of 66.

He added that 16,713 candidates were absent due to the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country recently.

After receiving the results, Adamu said he was delighted with the speed with which the leadership of NECO conducted the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination despite the setbacks occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the #EndSARS protest.

The minister said he has directed principals of the 104 unity schools to complete both the merit based (60 per cent) and (30 per cent) of equality of states’ admissions within 72 hours of receipt of results.

He also said the government has increased the capacity of the colleges to 26,625 having added 720 slots with the establishment of six more Federal Science and Technical Colleges across the six geo-political zones.

Adamu said: “As has been the tradition for decades, the admission criteria include 60 per cent strictly on merit, 30 per cent based on states’ representation in the unity colleges and the remaining 10 per cent to cover other sundry considerations such as Special needs candidates, gender, local community and biological children of teachers, PTA, SBMC, and old students organisations.

“Consequently, in this year’s admission, the 60 per cent merit based admission will come first, followed by the 30 per cent equality of states and 10 per cent discretion.

“I have therefore, directed that within 72 hours of the receipt of the results, principals are to complete both the merit based (60 per cent) and (30 per cent) of equality of states’ admissions.”

The minister said a selection meeting which would hold at a designated date and venue, would deal with the shopping and swapping of candidates to meet the 30 per cent states representation as much as possible.

He said the committee would handle issues bordering on compliance with laid down criteria in the admission processes, underutilisation of carrying capacity and related matters.

Adamu warned the selection committee to adhere strictly to approved carrying capacity of each school without exception.

“This is to avoid congestion of our classrooms thereby rendering them vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.