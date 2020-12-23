Anambra govt, indigenous billionaires team up to fund vigilantes

Wealthy persons in Anambra State have resolved to assist the state government in funding and managing vigilantes in the state .

This will be done under a security trust fund set up by the state governor, Willie Obiano.

The trust fund is chaired by Chief Chidi Anyaegbu, the Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group.

Also in the trust fund are former heads and retired senior officers of various security agencies and security experts.

Speaking at a meeting of the trust’s members and vigilantes at the conference hall of Government House, Awka, on Tuesday, a member of the trust, Chief Godwin Okeke, said they were determined in their resolve to fight criminals in the state.

Okeke, who is the CEO of G.U.O Transport Company Limited, said the trust would mobilise resources to empower community vigilantes across the 181 communities of the state to ensure that they were adequately motivated to do their job.

He said, “This is targeted at lightening the security burden on the police and other security agencies.

“Any moment from now, prominent people in Anambra, mostly billionaires, will start funding this project. When they start funding it, you will start earning your rightful allowances”, Okeke assured the vigilantes.