Anambra guber: Why Obiano wants to hand over to me – Soludo

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed confidence that he will emerge the flagbearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and also come out victorious in the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra State.

Soludo also said the incumbent Governor, Willie Obiano, wanted to hand over leadership to him as governor of the state because he believed in legacy.

Obiano, whose second term as governor of the South-East state, ends in March 2022, is an associate of Soludo.

Some political permutations have since been taking place ahead of the November election while some members of APGA seemed to be against the decision of the governor.

Soludo narrowly escaped death on Wednesday evening when gunmen unleashed terror on him and killed three of his police orderlies.

The ex-CBN governor was attacked in his hometown in Isuofia in the Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra.

Soludo has since described the attack and killings as senseless while praying for the repose of the souls of the assassinated orderlies.

Speaking Thursday on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme monitored by The PUNCH, Soludo said, “By the grace of God, I believe Anambra people will give me the honour to lead them,” adding, “It is time for me to serve my people at the community level, which is my state.”

Soludo said though it is public knowledge that Obiano is looking for a successor in his person, he will prefer that APGA conduct an open ballot voting during the party primary later in the year.

The ex-CBN boss said, “More recently, I have begun to indicate that yes, if my party grants me the honour of flying their ticket, then I will be on the ballot by the grace of God. I guess what is fuelling the theories of the political motivation of what happened (on Wednesday) is that many people feel while the election might be for us to lose if we are on the ballot, some people feel the only way to have their chance is if Soludo was not on the ballot.”

Soludo further said, “As to why Governor Obiano might have a choice of Soludo rather than the others, I must give it to the governor. He is very focused on legacy. He is focused on Anambra, he loves the state and his preoccupation every time we talk is his search for a successor; he is really looking for somebody who can effectively build on the foundation that he is laying and to take Anambra higher.

“There are very few people who have that kind of transition actually. Many people look for millions and people who carry their handbags but he (Obiano) is looking for competence, experience and knowledge. He is also responding to the wide demand of the people of Anambra across political parties, it is not just APGA that is demanding that they need a Soludo this time.” – Punch.