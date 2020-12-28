Anambra retirees beg Gov. Obiano to pay gratuities

Retirees in Anambra State will any moment soon embark on hunger strike over unpaid gratuities.

The state chairman of pensioners, Anthony Ugozor, disclosed this in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Sunday.

While stating that the state government owed the pensioners four years arrears of gratuities, Ugozor said the retirees would hold a meeting early next year to take a decision on the matter.

He said, “We don’t know what again to do on this. You know you are longer in active service; so, government is treating our matter with levity because it knows we can no longer embark on industrial dispute.

“We may consider hunger strike after our meeting. The only problem we may have about hunger strike is whether it will be detrimental to our health at our age. But members will decide that in our meeting. We are dying in piecemeal; the governor should pay us our gratuities.”

He said since 2017, the state government had not paid any retiree in the state gratuity.

“There are arrears of four years of gratuities in Anambra. The payment of gratuities stopped in Anambra in 2017. No retiree in the state of 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, has receive gratuity,” Ugozor added. – Punch.