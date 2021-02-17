Anarchy, disintegration spreading in Nigeria – Abdulsalami warns

…says current situation may lead country to point of no return

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (RTD) has warned that if nothing is done to address the growing tension in the country, it might lead to a point of return.

General Abdulsalami who spoke in Minna on Tuesday while reacting to the current tension in the country, described as unfortunate, the recent happening in some part of the country of the ethnic attacks which he said has added to the embers of disunity and anarchy, adding that the country’s cup is already filled with incidences of insurgency, kidnaping and armed Banditry and robbery.

The former Head of state while appealing to Nigerian citizens who have borne so much pain and suffering to remain resilient and patient, reminded them that “thousands of our people are homeless and refugees across the length and breathe of their own country”, stressing that “these times demand that we all join hands together to resolve our challenges so as to keep the country united”

He acknowledged that Nigerians are in a state of fear and collective anxiety, “the last thing we need is for the enemies to sense a lack of unity on our part or a break in the rank.

“Let us all really together in this hard times, make the require sacrifices and remain vigilant, standing by one another. We do not have the luxury of trading blames”.

While also commending the security agencies for their sacrifices, he appealed to the new Service Chief and the Inspector General of police (IGP) to rise to the urgent demand of the moment by rallying their troops and designing the best strategy for ending thus tragic war that has continued to consume and destroy the foundations of the country.

General Abdulsalami commended President Mohammadu Buhari for exploring all measuresand ensuring the tension is lowered, pointing out that “we at the National Peace Committee (NPC) wish to add our voice to the voices of millions of Nigerians, calling for calm in these difficult times”.

He equally urged the Traditional Rulers to rise up to the current situation as they have a great role to play towards mobilizing Nigerians on the need to live in peace with one another.