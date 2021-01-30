Another 424 stranded Nigerians in Saudi Arabia arrive Abuja

Another 424 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday.

The stranded Nigerians arrived the airport via Saudi Air Flight at about 11:58 am local time.

The returnees, according to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, would proceed on the mandatory 14 day quarantine.

She appealed to Nigerians to desist from illegal migration.

“424 more Nigerians stranded in Saudi have arrived Abuja. They will proceed on the mandatory 14 days quarantine . We appeal to Nigerians to desist from illegal migration.

“The returnees will join the 384 returnees that arrived yesterday and are currently undergoing quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the revised COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

On Thursday, the first batch of 384 returnees of the 802 stranded Nigerians arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

They comprise 300 male, 83 female and one infant.