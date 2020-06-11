Another death in Aso Rock as Aisha Buhari loses Protocol Officer

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday, announced that she lost a protocol officer, Sani Yekini, after battling with diabetes.

Aisha, who made the announcement in a tweet on her official Twitter handle, described Yekini who has been working with her for four years as “a very committed, dedicated and courageous staff.”

“On behalf of my family and the entire staff of my office, I wish to condole the family of Mr Sani Yekini, a protocol officer in my office who died earlier today.

“May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

“Mr Yekini served in my office for four years. He was down with diabetes and lost the battle today. He was a very committed, dedicated and courageous staff.

“May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” she tweeted.