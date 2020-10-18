Another fuel tanker explodes on Otedola Bridge

A scene from the tanker explosion on Otedola bridge in the early hours of Saturday 17th Oct, 2020.

An accident occurred in the early hours of this morning on Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

The accident according to reports was caused by two tankers laden with fuel, thereby causing an explosion on Otedola Bridge.

No casualties were recorded as at the time of filing this report.

The Otedola bridge is fast becoming notorious for reoccurring tanker accidents in the state.

On 27 June 2018, a tanker lorry fully loaded with petroleum product fell, leaked and exploded thereby resulting in the loss of many lives and vehicles.