Anthony Joshua, Kubrat Pulev clash gets new date

Anthony Joshua’s world title clash against Kubrat Pulev has been rescheduled to hold December 12 at The O2 arena.

Joshua was to defend his WBA ‘super’ IBF and WBO belts against IBF mandatory challenger Pulev in June. The clash scheduled to hold at White Hart Lane, Tottenham Hotspur stadium was postponed due to coronavirus.

Joshua ahead of his match against Pulev is preparing for a fight against WBC champion Tyson Fury in 2021. He cannot afford to lose his fight against Pulev as he did against Andy Ruiz Jr.

“December 12 is the date and once again the heavyweight belts go up in the air and it is my sole focus to make sure that come December 13 they are in their rightful place in the UK,” said Joshua.

“The O2 is the original lion’s den, I have a lot of history with the arena, but without the fans, something huge is missing. I am really hoping that safety permitting, we might be able to bring some boxing fans in, but we will have to see. I respect every opponent and I respect Pulev. I wish him well during his preparation.”