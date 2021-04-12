Anthony Joshua vows to beat Tyson Fury

Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has vowed to defeat WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in July’s unification bout, saying there is no hiding place for Fury.

Joshua disclosed early Monday morning that the 258MGT and Match Room Boxing have received the first official offer to host the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

He said he would soon announce the host of the fight later.

Joshua said he would be victorious God willing, saying there is no place to hide anymore for Fury.

”Positive news this evening, I’m lacing up my running boots rn!!! @258 MGT, and @ matchroomboxing have received the first official offer to host th undisputed heavyweight championship of the world!

“I’ll be victorious God willing! No place to hide now, I am coming,” tweeted.

Britain’s rival champions have signed contracts ahead of an undisputed world title fight, but a period of three weeks was set to reach an agreement on a location and a venue for a huge summer showdown.

A number of potential locations are being considered, including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar, China, Dubai, America and the UK, with a date in July expected to be announced.

Wembley Stadium has not been ruled out, despite the current Covid-19 restrictions on attendances, and Hearn has named a potential date that would fit in between major sporting events.

The duo signed a £200m two-fight deal for the undisputed world heavyweight title recently.

Both fighters camp have been negotiating for a match for several months. The terms have now been finalised for the blockbuster battle, with a date and venue to be confirmed.

Unified champion Joshua will put his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts on the line against the unbeaten WBC champion Fury this year.