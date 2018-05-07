Anti-graft: Pres. Buhari won’t hesitate to sack corrupt officials – Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari would not hesitate to sack any government official found culpable in any shady deal the same way he fired a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

It also insisted that a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, Jide Omokore and Kola Aluko allegedly made away with $3bn in a strategic alliance contract with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed these in a statement on Sunday evening.

While saying the present administration was aware of attempts to raise unsubstantiated claims about the government and its officials, Akande said this administration has proven itself to be above board.

He said, “What Nigerians know is that this administration has shown itself clearly to be above board, and has ensured no sacred cows at all where evidence have been tabled.

“For instance, the President has fired the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation when a case was established, and an EFCC investigation is ongoing.

“This is also the same for the former NIA DG, who was removed and investigations are ongoing. There would be prosecutions; these are top members of the administration who have been shown the way out because of the cases established against them.”