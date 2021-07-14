Anti-open grazing bill passes first reading in Delta Assembly

A bill for a Law to Provide for Regulation of Livestock Grazing, Rearing and Marketing and to Prohibit Open Grazing and Related Matters has passed first reading at the Delta State House of Assembly.

The motion moved by Hon. Oghenerume Yakubu Ruben, a member representing Ughelli South Constituency, was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Christopher Ochor.

The Speaker of the assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori slated July 14, (today), for the second reading of the Bill.

While marking the second session of the 7th Assembly last month, Oborevwori had assured the House would commence the process of enacting the law to ban anti-open grazing in the state.

He said: “We will address the issue urgently, because we are in support of the ban on open grazing, as recently canvassed by southern Governors.”