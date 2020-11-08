Aondoakaa denies CBN brief to freeze accounts of #EndSARS promoters

Former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF)/Minister of Justice, (SAN), Michael Aondoakaa has denied being briefed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze accounts of EndSARS Promoters.

There were reports yesterday that lawyers representing the CBN, led by Aondoakaa, had allegedly obtained the order freezing the accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters for 90 days.

The order was said to have been obtained pursuant to a motion ex parte filed by the CBN before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

But a statement Friday by Aondoakaa’s Head of Chambers, Abdul Ter Kohol, said the CBN did not brief Aondoakaa to freeze the accounts of EndSARS members.

Kohol added: “He (Aondoakaa) is not in a position to know the membership of EndSARS because he never received any instructions from CBN relating to EndSARS members. All the Documents filed at federal High Court Abuja in respect of the case are public documents which can be verified or obtained. CBN cannot engage Aondoakaa verbally.”

The statement challenged the online publication that accused Aondoakaa of being hired by the CBN to freeze the EndSARS supporters accounts to produce a copy of such instruction by the CBN, adding, “launching such unfair attack on the person of chief Michael Aondoakaa appears to be pursuing long perceived personal vendetta and blackmail.”

The said suit to freeze the accounts listed the 20 defendants as Bolatito Oduala, Chima Ibebunjoh, Mary Kpengwa, Gatefield Nigeria Limited, Saadat Bibi, Bassey Israel, Wisdom Obi, Nicholas Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Yusuf, Uhuo Promise, Mosopefoluwa Odeseye and Adegoke Emmanuel.

Others include Umoh Ekanem, Babatunde Segun, Mulu Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Jacob, Victor Solomon, and Idunu Williams. – Thisday.