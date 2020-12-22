Apapa gridlock: FG disbands Presidential Task Team, sets up new traffic management unit

Following months of widespread allegations of graft and compromise in the management of the chaotic traffic situation in Apapa, the Federal Government has finally disbanded the Presidential Task Team on Apapa gridlock led by former Lagos State commissioner for transportation, Kayode Opeifa.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation; Dr Magdalene Ajani confirmed the disbandment of the Presidential Task Team on Apapa traffic during the weekend, at the stakeholders’ meeting, to appraise the Apapa traffic.

According to the Permanent Secretary, new traffic management would be set up to control and manage traffic on the port access road.

Apparently shocked at the barrage of allegations against the Presidential Task Force, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation; Dr Magdalene Ajani, disclosed that the task force has ceased to exist.

Ajani added: “The issue of Presidential Task Team or no Presidential Task Force; I asked the Vice President and he said ‘Madam Perm Sec, that has been disbanded. I have been trying to get a written document because I clearly stated that I don’t have a written document.

“If I have the communication as a Ministry, then we should be able to do the needful. So, I have requested that we get the communication both to the Ministry and to all the institutions – Lagos State, the Police, all the parastatals; NPA, NSC, are all part of the transportation.”

Ajani said the blockade of Tin Can Island Port by trucks due to the activities of different government officials, truck owners and drivers would no longer be tolerated and must be dealt with accordingly.

The Presidential Task Team On Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa started its work on May 24, 2019, following a Presidential directive issued for the immediate clearing of the Apapa gridlock and the restoration of law and order to Apapa and its environs. The Task Force is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with Mr Kayode Opeifa, in charge of its daily activities. – The Sun.