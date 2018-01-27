APC asks Defence Minister to resign over herdsmen killings

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has asked the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, to resign from office following his comment on recent killings in the state.

Also, the party led by its chairman, Comrade Abba Yaro,on Saturday urged the minister to tendered an unreserved apology to the people of Benue for saying, that the implementation of anti-open grazing law and blocking of grazing routes in some states was the major cause of the killings by suspected herders in the country.

In a statement signed by its Director of Publicity, Comrade Apeh Peterhot, the party, described the minister’s comment as “frivolous and a flatly ridiculous absurdity as well as the highest level of public disgrace to democracy and the Nigerian populace.”

“By this singular utterance, the Minister of Defence, Col. Muhammad Mansur Dan Ali (rtd) has inarguably displayed incontestable lack of the required sensibility and capacity to serve as Defence Minister in a country of over 180 million people with over 300 ethnic nationalities.

We have therefore been constrained to believe that Mr. Mansur is a component unit of the perceived conspiracy against the good and hospitably peace loving people of Benue State. We demand that Col. Mansur Dan Ali (rtd) resigns his position as Nigeria’s Defence Minister immediately and tender an unreserved apology to the good people of Benue State and the country at large,” the statement read in part.

The APC in the state also demanded that the minister publicly explain to the party’s apex leadership why his alleged reckless utterances should not be considered as a deliberate ploy to truncate the party’s victory in the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, the party has advised the minister who they said read Photography in the polytechnic and later took to animal husbandry with flocks of cows to his credit in his Zamfara country home to take a timely resignation and return him to his farm with a Xenon HD Camera to continue taking snapshots of his flock of herds back home.