APC bans membership registration by proxy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said all members and intending members must be physically present to be captured during the membership registration and revalidation exercise scheduled to begin on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

This was made public during a train-the-trainers workshop organised for the party’s registration officials, in Abuja, on Thursday.

APC’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner, who announced this during the workshop, said, “There is no room for membership registration and revalidation by proxy.

“That is why we have paid attention to cultural peculiarities and possible restrictions in some parts of the country by ensuring that the composition of the membership registration officials comprises all gender.”

The workshop which was organised by the party was supported by the National Democratic Institute.

To buttress the point made by the APC Director, a manual distributed to members read in part, “An individual may insist on collecting registration from on behalf of another. This must be totally rejected and not allowed. At the point of submission of each form, the passport photograph on the form must belong to the individual submitting otherwise the form is to be collected and set aside.

“In case an individual made a photocopy of the form from another and present the same for the submission, the form must not only be rejected but must be collected and set aside while the individual is directed to follow the accepted pathway. Such forms are invalid and must be destroyed and captured in the exercise report.”

The document noted that the registration exercise was an important and unique element of growing the party in order to prepare it for future elections.

The party also began the distribution of registration materials to states at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday. National Secretary of the party, Sen. John Akpanudeodeghe, and other officials supervised the exercise.